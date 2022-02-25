Putin calls on Ukraine army to remove leadership in Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the country’s Paralympic team ahead of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games via a video link in Moscow February 21, 2022. — Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin pic via Reuters

MOSCOW, Feb 25 — Russian President Vladimir Putin today called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the country’s leadership whom he described as “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

Addressing the Ukrainian military in a televised address, he urged them to “take power in your own hands.”

“It seems like it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis,” he said, referring to leadership in Kyiv led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish. — AFP