Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, needs atomic energy, says Khamenei

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran had never sought nuclear weapons. — AFP file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TEHRAN, Feb 17 — Iran’s supreme leader said today that it will further develop peaceful nuclear capacities to preserve the country’s independence, amid talks between it and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

“We will sooner or later need peaceful nuclear energy. If we do not pursue it ... our independence will be harmed,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.

He said Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, as what he referred to as the Islamic Republic’s “enemies” have alleged. — Reuters