Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his government accepted the findings of a major historical review on Dutch violence. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 — The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte today apologised to Indonesia for excessive violence used by the Dutch military during the country’s 1945-1949 War of Independence.

At a news conference in Brussels, Rutte said his government accepted the full findings of a major historical review that found Dutch violence was systematic, excessive, and unethical as it sought to regain control of its former colony after World War Two. — Reuters