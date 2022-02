French President Emmanuel Macron’s office also said that Xi reiterated his full support for the implementation of the Minsk agreements. ― Pool via Reuters

PARIS, Feb 16 — French President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement today following a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that both sides agreed that it was necessary to pursue dialogue and support de-escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Macron’s office also said that Xi reiterated his full support for the implementation of the Minsk agreements. — Reuters