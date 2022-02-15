German Foreign Minister demands actions, not words, from Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said any de-escalation move would be 'cause for hope'. — Pool via Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 15 — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said today that Russia needed to take concrete steps, such as troop withdrawals, towards de-escalation with Ukraine, as so far it had given only words.

“Every real step towards de-escalation would be cause for hope,” Baerbock said at a news conference with her Spanish counterpart after Russia said some troops had returned to their bases after exercises near Ukraine.

“It is now up to Russia to embark on the path of de-escalation and underpin it with very concrete steps such as troop withdrawal,” she said. — Reuters