TOKYO, Feb 9 — Japan has decided to extend its Covid-19 quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures until March 6, public broadcaster NHK said today.

The government will add one more prefecture to the list of regions facing quasi-emergency measures including restrictions on the business hours of eateries, according to NHK. — Reuters