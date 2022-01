China has stated its opposition to a public session of the UN Security Council on Ukraine— Reuters pic

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 31 — The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations today said his government favors quiet diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis and will oppose a public session of the UN Security Council on the issue.

“We are against a public meeting,” Chinese envoy Zhang Jun told reporters as he entered the council chamber. “This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy.” — Reuters