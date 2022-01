Finland moves up planned easing of Covid restrictions

A man receives a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre in Espoo, Finland January 4, 2022. ― Reuters pic

HELSINKI, Jan 28 ― Finland will begin gradually easing Covid-19 restrictions from February 1 instead of mid-February as initially planned as the burden on its hospitals eases, the government said late yesterday.

On January 18, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Finland would begin scaling back restrictions from mid-February, but signs of stabilisation in the infection rate caused by the Omicron variant of the virus led the government to alter its plan.

“The burden on intensive care units has taken a turn in a better direction,” Finland's minister for health and social affairs Hanna Sarkkinen told reporters.

The government decided to start the cautious easing by loosening restrictions on the hours restaurants can remain open to 9pm from a mandatory 6pm closure currently in place, Sarkkinen said.

It also recommended local authorities allow reopening of cultural and sports venues such as gyms, swimming pools and theatres from the beginning of February.

Finland remains among the countries least affected by the pandemic. According to health institute data, the nation of 5.5 million people has to date recorded 470,665 Covid-19 cases and 1,919 related deaths. ― Reuters