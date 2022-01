US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was 'real urgency' in the Iran nuclear talks. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Jan 20 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that talks over Iran’s nuclear program have reached an “urgent” point and warned it would be necessary to take a different course with Tehran if no progress is made.

“There is real urgency and it’s really now a matter of weeks, where we determine whether or not we can return to mutual compliance with the agreement,” Blinken told a joint news conference with his German counterpart, referring to a 2015 nuclear deal. — Reuters