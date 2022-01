A security source told the newspaper that an announcement is imminent following months of investigations. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 13 — British politicians are to be told about the espionage threat from China, including a warning that a Chinese national has been attempting to influence them, the Sun newspaper reported today.

A security source told the newspaper that an announcement is imminent following months of investigation. — Reuters