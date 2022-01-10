Spain’s Sanchez suggests tracking pandemic differently as Covid lethality has fallen

The Spanish government is considering changing how it tracks the pandemic’s evolution to instead use a method similar to how it follows the flu. ― Reuters file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, Jan 10 — The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said today it may be time to track the pandemic differently as Covid-19’s lethality has fallen, confirming a report from El Pais newspaper that the government was mulling alternative monitoring methods.

“We have the conditions to gradually, with precaution, open the debate at a technical level and European level, to start evaluating the evolution of this disease with different parameters than we have until now,” Sanchez said in an interview with radio station Cadena SER.

The Spanish government is considering changing how it tracks the pandemic’s evolution to instead use a method similar to how it follows the flu, without recording every case and without testing all people presenting symptoms, El Pais reported today. — Reuters