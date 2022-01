President Ebrahim Raisi has insisted Donald Trump be put on trial. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Jan 3 — Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed today revenge for the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani two years ago unless former US President Donald Trump is put on trial.

Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a drone strike ordered by Trump. — Reuters