Passersby wearing protective masks stroll through Kabukicho entertainment district during the Covid-19 pandemic in Tokyo April 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 25 — Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture has confirmed its first infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its governor Seitaro Hattori said today.

The case was a result of possible community transmission as the infection route was unclear, Hattori told a news conference. — Reuters