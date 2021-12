British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a 'tidal wave' of infection. — Reuters pool pic

LONDON, Dec 13 — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.

“Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” Johnson, who yesterday warned of a “tidal wave” of infection from the mutation, told reporters. — AFP