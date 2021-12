Gambia's President Adama Barrow speaks to the media after voting during the presidential election, in Banjul, Gambia, December 4, 2021. — Reuters pic

BANJUL, Dec 5 — Gambia President Adama Barrow is on course for a resounding election win, partial results from the election commission showed today.

Barrow has won 36 of the 41 constituencies annouced so far from yesterday’s vote. Twelve more remain to be announced. — Reuters