Vaccine equity has yet to be achieved globally with many lower-income nations left behind . — Pool pic via Reuters

CAIRO, Dec 1 — An official at the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said today seven countries in the region have not yet reached a threshold of 10 per cent vaccination coverage.

These countries represent a high-risk setting for the emergence of further variants, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari told a news conference. — Reuters