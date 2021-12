Germany is now seeing an uptick in Covid-19 cases. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Dec 1 — Germany looks set to reach a peak of its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections by mid-December that could mean 6,000 intensive care beds will be occupied by Christmas, the country's association for intensive care medicine said today.

Andreas Schuppert, a forecaster for the association, told a news conference he was "moderately optimistic" the peak in new cases would come in the next two weeks, but that would take time to feed through to hospitals. — Reuters