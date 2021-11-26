China lodges stern representations with US over Taiwan visit

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian advised the United States not to play the Taiwan card, describing it as a ‘bad card and a losing hand’. — Reuters file pic

BEIJING, Nov 26 — The Chinese foreign ministry said today that China had lodged stern representations with the United States over the visit of five US lawmakers to Taiwan this week.

“We advise some people in the United States not to play the Taiwan card, because it’s a bad card, and a losing hand,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

The United States should abide by the one China policy and immediately stop official exchanges with Taiwan in any form, and clear any obstacles for Sino-US relations in advance, Zhao said. — Reuters