MOSCOW, April 10 — Moscow today handed over the remains of 1,000 soldiers to Ukraine, a Russian source in Moscow’s negotiating delegation told reporters, with Kyiv returning the bodies of 41 dead Russian troops in exchange.

The two sides regularly exchange the remains of troops killed in combat, one of the few areas of cooperation during the four-year war launched by Russia’s full-scale offensive that has seen hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed.

Russia’s state-owned Ruptly video agency posted footage of men in white overalls and blue gloves lifting white body bags from the back of a truck and carrying it onto a second vehicle.

The video also showed observers with the Red Cross signs emblazoned on the overalls.

Ukraine so far has not commented or confirmed the exchange took place.

Last month the Red Cross said it was facilitating the exchange of around 1,000 bodies each month between the sides, while “thousands and thousands” of dead remain unidentified.

Russia’s assault of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II, forcing the displacement of millions and killing civilians on both sides. — AFP