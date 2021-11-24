New German government to promote rail transport, electric cars

The coalition has agreed to push for more rail freight transport as well as electric cars. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Nov 24 — Germany’s Social Democrats, Greens and liberal Free Democrats have agreed to increase rail freight transport by 25 per cent and to have at least 15 million electric cars on the roads by 2030 in their shift towards a more climate friendly policy, according to the coalition agreement seen by Reuters today.

The parties, which will present the agreement at a news conference 1400 GMT, also agreed to push for a European air travel surcharge like the one that is already in place in Germany, the document said. — Reuters