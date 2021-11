Cambodia like many tourist-dependent countries is hoping easing restrictions will boost tourism. ― Reuters pic

PHNOM PENH, Nov 14 — Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 starting today, Prime Minister Hun Sen said today.

The prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months. — Reuters