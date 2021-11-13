France marks sixth anniversary of terror attacks in Paris

P French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, President of the association ‘13onze15, Fraternite et Verite’ Philippe Duperron and President of the French association Life for Paris Arthur Denouveaux take part in a ceremony to pay tribut

Prime Minister Jean Castex and other officials stood in silence to remember the victims of the attacks on the Stade de France stadium, bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall on November 13, 2015.

Twenty men went on trial on September in connection with the deadliest attack in peacetime France.

Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year old French-Moroccan man, is believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the attacks after other members blew themselves up or were killed by police during the attack.

The other 19 suspects in the trial stand accused of helping to provide guns and cars or of playing a role in organising what has been called “France’s 9/11”.

Most of the accused face life imprisonment if convicted. ― Reuters