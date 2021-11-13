China reports 75 new coronavirus cases for Nov 12 vs 98 a day ago

People line up to get a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site near a residential compound that was locked down after a local outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, Nov 13 ― China reported 75 new confirmed coronavirus cases for November 12 compared with 98 a day earlier, its health authority said today.

Of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 79 a day earlier.

The northeastern port city of Dalian in Liaoning province accounted for 40 of the new local cases.

China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, one less from a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of November 12, mainland China had 98,174 confirmed coronavirus cases. ― Reuters