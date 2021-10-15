Former President Bill Clinton admitted to California hospital with non-Covid infection

On Tuesday evening Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical centre for treatment of a non-Covid infection. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 ― Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted two days ago to an Irvine, California, hospital where he is being treated for a non-Covid-19 infection, a spokesman said yesterday.

“On Tuesday evening Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical centre for treatment of a non-Covid infection,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena said.

Clinton's physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a statement that he was “admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.”

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” the doctors' statement added. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.”

They added: “We hope to have him go home soon.”

CNN reported that Clinton, a Democrat who was president from 1993-2001, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.

His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or Covid-19, CNN said. ― Reuters