Hong Kong raises storm warning as typhoon Lionrock lashes South China Sea

Collapsed bamboo scaffolds of a residential building are seen as Typhoon Lionrock hits Hong Kong, China October 8, 2021. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 9 — Hong Kong authorities issued its third highest storm signal early yesterday, shutting down transport networks, schools and offices as Tropical Storm Lionrock lashed the northern South China Sea.

The city’s weather observatory raised its No. 8 storm warning signal at 6.40am (1040 GMT) local time and said it would likely remain in place through the morning.

Lionrock combined with surging northern monsoon winds and heavy rain on Friday to batter the city, with one female construction worker killed when scaffolding collapsed in the Happy Valley suburb. — Reuters