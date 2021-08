Vietnam soldiers are seen in a truck as they deliver food in strict lockdown areas amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, August 24, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HANOI, Aug 28 — Vietnam’s health ministry reported 12,103 new coronavirus infections and 356 deaths yesterday, most of which were in epicentres Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring industrial province of Binh Duong.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded over 422,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 10,405 deaths overall, the health ministry said. — Reuters