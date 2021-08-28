US strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington August 26, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 ― The United States launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack planner in eastern Afghanistan yesterday, the military said, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians.

President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that the United States would hunt down those responsible for the attack, and said he had ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.

US Central Command said the strike took place in Nangahar province, east of Kabul. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.

“Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties,” a US military statement said. ― Reuters