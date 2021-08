File photo of a health worker wearing a protective suit labels a sample tube at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam January 29,

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HANOI, Aug 21 ― Vietnam reported 11,321 coronavirus infections today, a record daily tally.

Most of the new cases were detected in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring province of Binh Duong, the health ministry said. The country has recorded 336,700 infections and at least 7,540 fatalities overall. ― Reuters