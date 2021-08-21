Germany has evacuated almost 2,000 from Kabul airport, Berlin says

A member of the United Services Organization high-fives an evacuee from Afghanistan as they depart a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Augusut 20, 2021. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, Aug 21 ― The German military has airlifted almost 2,000 people out of Kabul airport, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told journalists today.

Two light helicopters, shipped to Kabul overnight, are ready to start evacuation operations out of the city, which will be coordinated with international partners on the ground, she added.

Germany’s chief of defence, General Eberhard Zorn, said the German air force will transport baby food and hygienic articles needed at the airport to Kabul. ― Reuters