Thailand reaches one million Covid-19 cases, plans vaccine boosters

People queue to be tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks, in Bangkok April 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BANGKOK, Aug 20 — Thailand’s passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases today, 97 per cent of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to boost vaccinations and get on top of one of Asia’s most severe Covid-19 outbreaks.

Authorities on Friday reported 19,851 cases and 240 fatalities, taking total confirmed infections past 1 million and deaths to 8,826, a death ratio of 0.87 per cent of confirmed cases.

Thailand had kept the coronavirus largely under control and enjoyed only partial restrictions for much of the pandemic until it was hit in April by the virulent Alpha variant, followed later by the Delta variant, when few people were vaccinated.

Health officials have been rushing to shore up vaccine supply having inoculated just 8.3 per cent of its population of over 66 million.

With concerns about efficacy of inactivated virus vaccines against the Delta variant, Thailand is planning to administer booster shots, health official Sopon Iamsirithawon told reporters.

Either the AstraZeneca vaccine or mRNA-type vaccines will be given to the estimated 3.4 million people in Thailand who were administered the Sinovac brand.

Booster doses have already been given to medical and frontline workers who received the Chinese vaccine.

Authorities are also mixing AstraZeneca and Sinovac shots to boost immunity and as a workaround for supply issues.

The government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, including its vaccination policy, has fuelled a recent revival of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has stood by his administration’s strategy. — Reuters