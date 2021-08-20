EU chiefs to visit Afghan evacuation centre in Spain

Afghan refugee girls gather at the Bardsir settlement for Afghan refugees in Kerman province, Iran, October 22, 2016. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Aug 20 — The EU’s two top officials will visit a reception centre in Spain tomorrow for Afghan refugees who worked for the bloc, Spain’s foreign minister said.

Spain set up the centre at a military base at Torrejon de Ardoz to care for refugees who have been airlifted to the European Union until they are relocated to other countries of the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will visit the centre along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Ser radio.

The centre can house around 1,000 people who will then be sent to other European Union member states, he added.

“It is a hub, they arrive in Spain and from here they will go to other nations who offer them visas,” the minister said.

“It is Europe’s logistics centre because all Afghans who worked with various EU institutions in recent years will pass through there.”

The Spanish foreign ministry announced Monday that Spain had agreed to be the “entry point in the EU” for Afghan refugees who worked for both the EU and Nato. — AFP