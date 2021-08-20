CNBC-TV18: Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine

Syringes used for Covid-19 vaccinations are pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BENGALURU, Aug 20 — The Indian drug regulator’s subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila’s three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported today, citing sources.

The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 per cent in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

If approved, Zydus Cadila’s vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Zydus Cadila and India’s drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. — Reuters