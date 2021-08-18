Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group

Police stand guard as protesters rally in a demonstration against the coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar February 8, 2021. — Reuters file pic

NAYPYIDAW, Aug 18 — The death toll as a result of Myanmar’s February 1 coup passed 1,000 on Wednesday, according to an official of the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been recording killings by security forces.

A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to a call to request comment. The military authorities have previously said the AAPP figures, widely cited by international organisations, are exaggerated.

The army has also said scores of members of the security forces have been killed. The AAPP does not include them in its count. — Reuters