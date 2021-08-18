Malay Mail

Aim should be to keep most Afghan refugees in the region, Austria says

Wednesday, 18 Aug 2021 07:50 PM MYT

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said countries near Afghanistan should take refugees in. — Reuters pic
VIENNA, Aug 18 — The European Union should aim to keep most of people fleeing Afghanistan in the region, Austria’s interior minister said today, adding that failing to do so would be “very dangerous” for Europe.

“The aim must be to keep the bulk of people in the region,” Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference before a video conference with his EU counterparts, adding that countries near Afghanistan that take in Afghans should be provided with financial and other support. — Reuters

