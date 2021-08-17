Hong Kong leader says no explicit timetable for anti-foreign sanctions law

Beijing adopted a law in June under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a Chinese government anti-sanctions list. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 17 — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said today she did not have an explicit timetable for the implementation of a mainland Chinese law that retaliates against foreign sanctions and that it would be tough to push it through during the current legislative term.

Beijing adopted a law in June under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a Chinese government anti-sanctions list.

A meeting in Beijing on August 17-20 by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the highest organ of China’s parliament, is closely watched for any signs on how and when similar legislation may be introduced in Hong Kong. — Reuters