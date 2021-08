Cases in the last seven days were up around 5 per cent on the week before, the data showed. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 16 — The United Kingdom reported a further 28,438 daily cases of Covid-19, up from the 26,750 recorded yesterday, and 26 deaths, official data showed.

Cases in the last seven days were up around 5 per cent on the week before, the data showed. The weekly figure for fatalities, recorded within 28 days of a positive test, was up 1.6 per cent. — Reuters