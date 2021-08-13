White House: US to host Summit of the Americas in 2022

The White House says the United States is preparing to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas in early Summer 2022. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 ― The United States is preparing to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas in early Summer 2022, the White House said today.

It would be the first time for the United States to host the gathering of heads of state from across the continent since the inaugural summit in Miami in 1994.

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump cancelled what would have been his first official trip to Latin America to attend the Summit of Americas in Lima, Peru. Then-Vice President Mike Pence led the US delegation to the summit.

The White House did not say in what city the summit would be held. ― Reuters