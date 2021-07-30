England’s Covid R and daily case rate drop slightly

The R range, which compared to the 1.2 to 1.4 from last week, means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 14 other people. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 30 — The Covid-19 reproduction “R” number in England is estimated to have slipped slightly to between 1.1 to 1.4, the government’s latest weekly estimate said today, while the daily growth rate of infections also dropped slightly.

The R range, which compared to the 1.2 to 1.4 from last week, means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 14 other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated to be between 2 per cent and 5 per cent, down from the 4 per cent and 6 per cent of last week. — Reuters