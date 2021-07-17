German floods kill at least 133, search for survivors continues

Firefighters walk a flooded street following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany July 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, July 17 — Rescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of western Germany for survivors today as water levels remained high in many towns and houses continued to collapse in the country’s worst natural disaster in half a century.

At least 133 people have died in the flooding, including some 90 people in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, according to police estimates today. Hundreds of people are still missing.

Around 700 residents were evacuated late yesterday after a dam broke in the town of Wassenberg near Cologne, authorities said.

Over the past several days the floods, which have mostly hit the states of Rhineland Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, have cut off entire communities from power and communications.

The flooding has also hit parts of Belgium and the Netherlands. At least 20 people have died in Belgium.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Armin Laschet, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, were scheduled to visit Erftstadt, one of the hardest hit towns, today.

Laschet is ruling CDU party’s candidate in September’s general election. The devastation of the floods could intensify the debate over climate change ahead of the vote.

Scientists have long said that climate change will lead to heavier downpours. But determining its role in these relentless downpours will take at least several weeks to research, scientists said yesterday. — Reuters