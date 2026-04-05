ROME, April 5 — The summer residence of Italy’s fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has been sold, municipal officials confirmed to German Press Agency (dpa) on Saturday.

Villa Mussolini, situated on the seafront promenade of the seaside resort of Riccione on the Adriatic coast, now belongs to the local council.

According to Mayor Daniela Angelini, the purchase price was €1.2 million (US$1.3 million; RM5.57 million).

The villa, which is over 130 years old, has been used by the local council as a cultural and exhibition centre in recent years, but it was owned by a savings bank foundation.

Angelini described the purchase as a “far-sighted decision.”

“Riccione does not suppress its complex past, but processes it critically through culture,” he said. There had also been fears that Mussolini admirers might take over the villa.

The sale took place several days ago but received little attention.

There had been repeated controversy over its name in the past. However, the municipality intends to retain the name Villa Mussolini.

The building was built around 1890 in the typical style of holiday homes on the Adriatic coast.

In 1934, the Mussolinis bought it and used it as a summer residence. After World War II, the property became state-owned and was subsequently transferred to the foundation.

There are still numerous Mussolini supporters in Italy, including within the ruling Brothers of Italy party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which has its roots in post-fascism.

Mussolini is still listed as an honorary citizen in various municipalities to this day, while neo-fascists at rallies raise their right arms in the “Roman salute,” which is actually banned. — Bernama-dpa