Russia reports 25,033 new Covid-19 cases, 749 deaths

The government coronavirus task force said 749 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, July 11 — Russia reported 25,033 new Covid-19 cases today, including 5,410 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,783,333.

The government coronavirus task force said 749 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 143,002.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll. It said on Friday it had recorded around 290,000 deaths related to Covid-19 between April 2020 and May this year. — Reuters