US stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant

Vials labelled ‘Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine’ and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 3 — US President Joe Biden’s administration today stopped a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine from making another vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the New York Times reported today.

The administration has put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the troubled manufacturing plant, the report said.

The US Health and Human Services’ extraordinary step will render the Emergent BioSolutions facility solely devoted to making the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, and is meant to avoid future mix-ups, according to the report, which cites two senior federal health officials.

Johnson & Johnson said it was “assuming full responsibility”, confirming the changes, the report added. — Reuters