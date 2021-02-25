N.Korea’s Kim calls for tougher discipline in his military

Kim said the establishment of revolutionary discipline within the military would decide the survival of the army and the success or failure of its activities. — KCNA handout pic via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEOUL, Feb 25 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chaired a Central Military Commission meeting, state media KCNA said today, where he called for more control and discipline within the military.

The meeting comes amid Kim’s drive to rally his ruling Workers’ Party to implement new policy goals for the next five years that were disclosed in a rare congress last month, including the ramping up of military power and greater nuclear war deterrence.

The meeting addressed a series of problems about political activities and discipline among military officials and called for tougher rules to control such matters.

Kim said the establishment of revolutionary discipline within the military would decide the survival of the army and the success or failure of its activities, KCNA said. — Reuters