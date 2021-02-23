US puts sanctions on two Myanmar generals over coup, says Treasury Dept

Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar February 1, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 ― The United States yesterday imposed sanctions on two members of Myanmar's military junta over the country's February 1 coup.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the move took aim at Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun and General Maung Maung Kyaw.

“The military must reverse its actions and urgently restore the democratically elected government in Burma, or the Treasury Department will not hesitate to take further action,” the department said in a statement.

The move freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. ― Reuters