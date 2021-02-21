Seven Nigerian military personnel die in plane crash

Rescuers and people gather near the debris of a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja February 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ABUJA, Feb 21 — Seven people on board a military aircraft died in a crash today near Nigeria’s capital Abuja, the country’s air force spokesman said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown but officials said the pilot had reported an engine failure.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure,” spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement.

“Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash,” he added.

Video posted to social media showed water cannon being used to extinguish the flames at the scene, while a large number of onlookers crowded around.

The air force said an investigation into the accident was underway.

Nigeria’s minister of aviation Sirika Hadi also confirmed the accident.

“We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military,” Hadi said in a Tweet.

The plane was heading to Minna, the capital of nearby Niger state. — AFP