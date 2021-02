UK to allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter, says report

People walk past daffodils in St James's Park, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in London February 19, 2021. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 20 ― Britain will allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter under lockdown exit plan to be revealed by Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported yesterday.

However, social distancing rules that people should keep two metres apart when outside are likely to remain in place for “months”, the report added.

The news came after the UK announced yesterday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in Britain is shrinking by 3 per cent to 6 per cent each day, faster than last week, adding that the closely watched reproduction “R” number might be slightly lower too.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected on Monday to set out his “cautious and prudent” route out of lockdown. ― Reuters