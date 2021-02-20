Philippines reports 239 new Covid-19 deaths, second highest daily casualty figure

People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease pass a mural dedicated to healthcare workers, in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Feb 20 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 239 new coronavirus deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.

The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on September 14.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed Covid-19 deaths have reached 12,068.

President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity. — Reuters