The UK has insisted it would not use vaccines as a form of short-term diplomacy. — Pool pic via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, Feb 19 — Britain will not use vaccines as a short-term diplomatic tool, foreign office minister James Cleverly said today, speaking about the country’s plan to donate surplus vaccines to the Covax initiative to support developing countries.

“We are not going to use vaccine distribution as some kind of - as some countries are doing - short term diplomatic leverage,” Cleverly told the BBC. — Reuters