IPOH, Dec 20 — Two police officers from the Kubang Pasu police headquarters in Kedah were injured in a car-lorry accident at Kilometre 212.3 of the North-South Expressway heading south near Taiping this morning.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the accident occurred around 7.50am when a lorry carrying two men, aged 33 and 32, from Johor to Parit Buntar skidded into a police Honda City.

“The 25-year-old driver suffered head injuries and cuts, while the 44-year-old passenger suffered injuries to the head and body.

“The two police personnel were taken to Columbia Hospital in Taiping for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Nasir said the case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, for careless and inconsiderate driving.

“Police are calling on any witnesses to the accident to contact traffic investigation officer Inspector V. Gunalan at 012 627 3761,” he said. — Bernama