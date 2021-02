Russian authorities also reported another 470 deaths, raising the official toll to 82,396.. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MOSCOW, Feb 19 — Russia today reported 13,433 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,972 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,139,031.

Authorities also reported another 470 deaths, raising the official toll to 82,396. — Reuters